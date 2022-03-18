Bill Would Provide Protection, Refuge for Transgender Kids

Proposed Legislation Would Protect Transgender Youth

A new bill aims to protect transgender youth and their families from legal action if they come to California for medical care. This comes after a number of Republican-controlled states considered legislation targeting gender-affirming medical care.

Reporter: Megan Jamerson, KCRW

Radio Show Host in San Diego Reflects on Civil Rights Movement

In 1966, at the height of the civil rights movement, a live call-in radio show premiered on San Diego’s airwaves. The show was hosted and created by local civil rights leaders Harold K. Brown and Reverend R. Major Shavers. Brown now reflects on what has and hasn't been done in the fight for racial equality.

Reporter: Christina Kim, KPBS