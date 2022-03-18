KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Report

Bill Would Provide Protection, Refuge for Transgender Kids

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A member of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence waves the transgender pride flag at Dolores Park during San Francisco Pride's Trans March on June 28, 2019. (Sruti Mamidanna/KQED)

Proposed Legislation Would Protect Transgender Youth 

A new bill aims to protect transgender youth and their families from legal action if they come to California for medical care. This comes after a number of Republican-controlled states considered legislation targeting gender-affirming medical care.
Reporter: Megan Jamerson, KCRW

Radio Show Host in San Diego Reflects on Civil Rights Movement

In 1966, at the height of the civil rights movement, a live call-in radio show premiered on San Diego’s airwaves. The show was hosted and created by local civil rights leaders Harold K. Brown and Reverend R. Major Shavers. Brown now reflects on what has and hasn't been done in the fight for racial equality.
Reporter: Christina Kim, KPBS

Sponsored