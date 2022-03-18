Ukrainian Chef in SF Finds Comfort Cooking Traditional Food – and Raises Thousands in Relief Aid

Anna Voloshyna faces a chef’s dilemma. She hasn't had much of an appetite lately – curbed by the anxiety over whether her family remains safe back home near the port city of Kherson in southern Ukraine.

“I heard from them [that] four bombs were dropped onto our tiny city,” she told KQED recently from her kitchen in San Francisco. “This was the first time I heard from them that war is actually in our city. It’s been harder everyday.”

Voloshyna, 32, said her family is safe, so far. So these days, she finds comfort in making some of her favorite recipes, such as varenyky, traditional dumplings that contain sweet or savory fillings.

“I love making these dumplings because you’re doing something with your hands. It's calming,” she said. “This is what keeps me sane, because if I start reading the news, I will just sink into despair.”

Voloshyna lights up as she’s preparing the dough for these half-moon-shaped dumplings, which are simple but packed with flavor.

This recipe, which comes from her mother-in-law, calls for a basic dough (flour, eggs and water) that’s cut into small circles. These will house a filling of choice – today, she selects a special cheese she bought at a Slavic store in San Francisco. She boils the dumplings for a few minutes, tosses them in brown butter and adds a hearty dollop of sour cream.

“In Ukraine, sour cream is like butter,” she said, laughing. “Ukrainian food is very comforting. A lot of carbs.”

Voloshyna, who has a cookbook coming out later this year, has a passion for sharing the stories and dishes of her homeland.

She and her husband moved to the Bay Area in 2011, and over the years she's hosted pop-up dinners featuring Slavic dishes. These ongoing dinners have assumed new urgency, with Voloshyna pivoting to use them as a way to raise thousands of dollars in relief funds as Russian forces continue to invade Ukraine. Proceeds from a dinner on March 13 went to World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that's serving thousands of meals to Ukrainian families fleeing home as well as those who remain in the country.

Voloshyna is also holding online cooking classes including one taking place Saturday and she's signed up for a bake-a-thon on Sunday which has already raised its goal of $20,000.