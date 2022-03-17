State Lawmakers Proposing Rebate Plan to Help Californians Struggling With Gas Prices

Lawmakers Look to New Plan to Ease Burden of Higher Gas Prices

A new proposal from a group of mostly Democratic state lawmakers would send a $400 rebate to California taxpayers to help with the massive surge in gas prices. The group has sent a letter to Governor Newsom, arguing that a rebate would cover the current 51-cents per gallon state gas tax for a full year.

LA County Helping Landlords Burdened By Pandemic

For two years now, Los Angeles tenants have been protected from eviction over non-payment of rent. Now, county leaders are giving landlords some relief on their taxes.

Reporter: David Wagner, KPCC

Pasadena Put on Notice Over New Housing Law

California Attorney General Rob Bonta is calling out the city of Pasadena for trying to avoid the implementation of SB 9. That's the new state law that allows for the construction of up to four housing units on parcels of land previously zoned for single family homes.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report

Bill Would Punish Social Media Companies For Negative Impacts on Kids

A California Assembly bill with bi-partisan support aims to hold social media platforms liable with financial consequences for knowingly addicting children to their services. The bill – known as the Social Media Platform Duty to Children Act – is the first of its kind in the nation.

Reporter: Mary Franklin Harvin, The California Report