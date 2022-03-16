Events to be Held to Honor Victims of Atlanta Spa Shootings

California to Remember Victims of Atlanta Spa Shootings

Tuesday marks the one year anniversary of the Atlanta spa shootings in which eight people were killed – six of them Asian women. In Los Angeles, rememberances will be deliberatley muted.

Reporter: Josie Huang, KPCC

New Law Offers Transparency on Racist Statements by Corrections Officers

In the aftermath of George Floyd’s killing, the California Department of Corrections disciplined two officers for making racist statements on social media. Thanks to a new law, we now can see what those officers, both white, posted and how they were disciplined.

Guest: Sukey Lewis, Criminal Justice Correspondent, KQED