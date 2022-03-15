Ukrainians Seek Asylum at U.S. Southern Border

Ukrainians Seeking Asylum at U.S. Border are Deterred by Trump-Era Policy

The policy states that asylum seekers may be turned away because of the pandemic.

Reporter: Gustavo Solis, KPBS

California Lawmakers Visit Dublin Prison to Investigate Widespread Allegations of Sexual Assault of Incarcerated Women

Alleged sexual assault of incarcerated women at the prison is so rampant some inmates and staff refer to it as “the rape club.”

Reporter: Alex Hall, KQED

Gov. Newsom Allows UC Berkeley to Un-Freeze Enrollment

Gov. Newsom signed emergency legislation yesterday to nullify a court order freezing enrollment at UC Berkeley after it passed unanimously in the state legislature.

Reporter: Sara Hossaini, KQED

CA Congressmen Push for Aggressive Fire Suppression

Experts say fire suppression is already CAL Fire policy, and that it's to blame for increasingly intense fires.

Reporter: Danielle Venton, KQED