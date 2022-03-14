Health Clinics in Los Angeles Still Waiting to be Reimbursed After Vaccinating Thousands

Community Clinics That Serve As Vaccination Hubs Still Haven't Been Paid

Community health clinics have vaccinated hundreds of thousands of low income Californians for more than a year, but due to a federal funding glitch the clinics have been absorbing the cost. And now, Los Angeles’ largest community health center may have to close vaccination sites in some of LA’s poorest areas.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC

Efforts to do Away with Daylight Saving Time Revisited

California voters passed a ballot measure in 2018 to do away with changing our clocks twice a year. But almost four years later, we’re still springing forward.

Reporter: Nicole Nixon, CapRadio