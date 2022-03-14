Kids Flooded With Emotions as Schools Begin Lifting Mask Rules

Today is the first day many kids in California can see each other smile or frown throughout the day. It’s the first time in two years children can lower their face coverings in school.

Grace Richards is thrilled she doesn’t have to wear her Hello Kitty mask to second grade at her elementary school in Petaluma.

"I can finally take it off and we can finally see everybody's personality!" said Richards smiling. “I know I’m going to be safe because we have to stay an arms distance away from each other while eating and drinking."

That’s not exactly true. Richards is still at risk if she’s sitting near someone who's infected. Social distancing protocols do help lower transmission though, which is why Garrett Glass is ditching his mask in his 5th grade class San Anselmo.

“We sit like three feet apart,” said Glass. “So I'm not that worried about getting it in class.”

Even though one of Glass’s classmates tested positive just last week, it didn’t really phase him.