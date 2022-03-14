Kids Flooded With Emotions as Schools Begin Lifting Mask Rules

She says there’s going to be lots of kids in each class at her school. “With no masks on and people are going to be sneezing and coughing and there’s going to be a lot of germs.”
Kenley’s got a point. California is still averaging around 4,000 positive cases a day, which is why 11-year-old Tabitha Kadel also isn’t ready to toss her mask. In fact Kadel is still doubling down by wearing both a cloth and a surgical mask to her school in Alameda.
There’s good data showing masks do protect kids, though it depends on whether the mask fits, the type of mask and the variant you're dealing with. Kadel also highlights some other pros and cons.
“I appreciate that it hides my zits,” she said. “But it’s hard to breathe when I’m running in PE and it’s difficult to see what people look like.”
Kadel is going to wait a week or two before showing her full face. She won’t be alone. State officials are still “strongly recommending” mask wearing in K-12 schools, rather than simply advising it or making it optional.
Changing mask protocols could be hard for some kids to understand.
“It's natural for children to feel some anxiety,” said Jennifer Louie, a clinical psychologist at the Child Mind Institute, a non-profit specializing in kids mental health, “They might need time. Parents can give them reassurance and support.”
Louie recommends parents transition kids slowly by asking them lots of questions about how they feel and it’s important to validate whatever the child says.
"Like, oh yeah, that makes sense, that you're nervous. I'm a little nervous, too," We've been doing it this way for so long," said Louie. "And that can really help ease their anxiety. Oh, the grown-ups have thought about this. It makes sense."
She says kids need a thorough explanation of why the situation is safer now. Parents can talk about how case rates have dropped substantially and vaccines are widely available. These are details that help kids get it.
Louie says it’s also probably wise to warn kids they might have to put their masks back on if another variant emerges and cases surge.