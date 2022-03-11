State Officials Warn of Another Dry Year, But No Water Use Mandates Put in Place

Dry Start to 2022 Leads to More Drought Concerns

The state’s top conservation official says that California is "very clearly" headed into a third year of drought. He encouraged Californians to save water, but the state is not yet mandating it.

Reporter: Kevin Stark, KQED

Ukrainians With Ties to Bay Area Are Able to Escape to Germany

According to the United Nations, more than two million people have fled Ukraine since Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of the country late last month. Two of them are a 94-year-old mother and her 70-year-old son with family in San Francisco. They made it safely to Germany this week, with the help of two of Ukraine's most famous athletes.

Reporter: Mary Franklin Harvin, The California Report