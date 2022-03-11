Rightnowish: Love is a Communal Act

It's been an intense few weeks. And we believe that all of us deserve to take a break and take care of ourselves. So in the spirit of that, we’re going to play an episode to help keep us all going despite all that’s happening in the world.

In this episode of Rightnowish, host Pendarvis Harshaw speaks with AB Banks, in the first of a four-part series called Big Love. Banks works with the People’s Programs in Oakland, serving unhoused people through clinics and food donations. Banks is also deep in the practice of meditation, and recently launched a series of meditative videos called Mad Chill.

AB and Pendarvis talk about love as a communal act, confidence, and how self-love can be revolutionary.