Political Breakdown

A California State Budget Explainer with Keely Bosler

29:13
Marisa LagosScott Shafer
Keely Bosler, Director of the California Department of Finance, on Political Breakdown.

Marisa and Scott discuss Gov. Gavin Newsom's State of the State speech and his proposal for tax rebates in the face of rising gas prices. Then, Keely Bosler, Director of the California Department of Finance joins to break down the state budget process, the differences working for Newsom and Gov. Jerry Brown and her childhood in a family of dairy farmers in Siskiyou County.

