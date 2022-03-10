California Can Once Again Set Rules on Vehicle Emissions

California Can Set its Own Vehicle Emissions Standards

California officials are cheering a Biden administration move to restore the state’s power in setting its own smog control rules. The decision reverses a Trump-era policy.

Reporter: Kevin Stark, KQED

House Minority Leader Calls on Governor Newsom to Increase Oil Production in the State

California Republican Congressman and House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy is calling on Governor Newsom to reverse the state’s restrictions on oil and gas production, now that Russian oil imports have been banned.

Reporter: Alex Hall, KQED

Californians Working on the Ground to Help Ukrainians

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Californians have rushed to aid people from the embattled country, no matter if they had ties to it or not. Those relief efforts continue on the ground in Europe.

Guest: Kerri Murray, President, ShelterBox USA