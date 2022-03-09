Immigration Attorney From Central Valley Helps Ukrainian Refugees in Poland

California Immigration Attorney Leads Efforts to Help Ukrainian Refugees

As we continue to see and hear the harrowing stories coming out of Ukraine, we’re talking to Californians with connections to the region who are trying to help . One of them is Patrick Kolasinski, an immigration attorney now based in Modesto, but originally from Poland. He and other attorneys are helping Ukrainians with legal issues they might have.

Guest: Patrick Kolasinski, Immigrant Attorney based out of Modesto

Governor Gavin Newsom gave his annual State of the State address on Tuesday night and used the speech to push back against critics who say California is careening out of control under his leadership. He's also proposing to help Californians who are struggling with record-high gas prices.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED