Students, Growth, and Housing at UC Berkeley

A group of homeowners sued over UC Berkeley's plans to increase enrollment, claiming that the university has not adequately studied the environmental impacts of a higher student population.

This legal battle has been going on for years, but in the last few weeks it's gotten national attention. That's because the courts recently ruled against the university, which is now required to cap enrollment levels. It's set off arguments in Berkeley and across the state about growth, housing, and more. And it may even lead to legislative changes as well.

Guest: Frances Dinkelspiel, reporter and co-founder of Berkeleyside and The Oaklandside