Immigrant Youth Who've Suffered Abuse Should Be Allowed Work Permits, California Rights Groups Say in Lawsuit

“My life is extremely difficult because I don’t have a work permit,” said Merino. “I'm kind of worried about how I am going to pay for transportation to go to school because I don't have any ability to earn any sort of income.”

By law, SIJ applications must be adjudicated by immigration authorities within 180 days. But in reality, decisions often take a year, according to plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which also seeks to force the government to speed up processing times.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced new rules on Monday aimed at making the SIJ process more efficient. The changes include clarifying SIJ eligibility criteria “such as updating an age-out provision to protect petitioners who turn 21 while their petition is pending,” according to a statement released by the agency.

“We are taking action to help immigrant children in the U.S. who have been abused, neglected, or abandoned and offer them protection to help rebuild their lives,” said USCIS Director Ur M. Jaddou in the statement. “These policies will provide humanitarian protection to vulnerable young people for whom a juvenile court has determined that it is in their best interest to remain in the United States.”

The agency also will begin considering special immigrant juveniles for “deferred action” — a temporary relief from deportation — when they cannot apply for a green card because visas are unavailable, under a new USCIS policy that will take effect on May 6. That would allow SIJs to apply for temporary work permits. But even with that updated process, new applicants could still wait about two years to be able to legally work, said attorney Schey.

“These are not fraudulent cases. These are cases in which the fundamental eligibility has already been determined by a state court,” said Schey. “There is no reason why a juvenile applying for special immigrant juvenile status should not be … provided a work permit within a month or two months of filing their application. That's the result that we want to see.”

USCIS allows asylum seekers, victims of crime and other vulnerable immigrants to apply for work authorization while their visa petitions are being decided.

An agency spokesperson declined to comment on the lawsuit.

“As a matter of practice, USCIS does not comment on pending litigation,” said Matthew Bourke in an email.

In San Francisco, Supervisor Myrna Melgar said she is introducing a resolution to the Board of Supervisors calling on U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to let these young immigrants work sooner.

“We cannot open the doors to kids and at the same time deny them a way to feed themselves,” said Melgar, who said she arrived in the U.S. with her family fleeing the war in El Salvador when she was 12 years old. “I implore this administration to hold true to its campaign promises by supporting youth so that they can be able to succeed in this country by having a job, being able to pay for their expenses and be able to have a bright future.”