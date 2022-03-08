Everything Under the Sun ...

Solar energy is at a crossroads in California, with big utility companies pushing to reduce solar incentives in the name of equity, as solar installers and some ratepayers cry foul.

It makes sense that old-fashioned (and, in some cases, criminal) utilities like PG&E want large-scale solar arrays and see the state's booming rooftop solar industry as a threat.

Most maddening of all, industry-backed astroturf groups like Affordable Clean Energy for All are using dubious claims of "equity" to help the utilities undermine solar and squash clean energy competition.