Mark Fiore: Drawn to the Bay

Everything Under the Sun ...

Mark Fiore
Cartoon: an angry man holding a PG&E bill with fees like, "wildfire liability fee and town-burning fee" yells, "these solar incentives are killing me!" The caption reads, "what no one said, ever (except PG&E)"Solar energy is at a crossroads in California, with big utility companies pushing to reduce solar incentives in the name of equity, as solar installers and some ratepayers cry foul.

It makes sense that old-fashioned (and, in some cases, criminal) utilities like PG&E want large-scale solar arrays and see the state's booming rooftop solar industry as a threat.

Most maddening of all, industry-backed astroturf groups like Affordable Clean Energy for All are using dubious claims of "equity" to help the utilities undermine solar and squash clean energy competition.

