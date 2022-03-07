California Communities Continue to Offer Their Support to Ukraine

Los Angeles Community Rallies to Support Ukrainians in Need

On Sunday, volunteers at Los Angeles’ Ukrainian Cultural Center filled big plastic bags full of supplies dropped off by people, to help Ukraine.

Feds Will Offer Protections to Ukrainians Already in the U.S.

Ukrainian advocates in the Bay Area are welcoming news that federal authorities will offer humanitarian protections to thousands of Ukrainians already in the U.S. An estimated 75,000 Ukrainians could receive Temporary Protected Status for 18 months, if they arrived in the U.S. before March 1.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

Schools Struggling to Deal with Budget, Declining Enrollment

Many school districts across the state are trying to figure out how to deal with budgetary issues, along with declining enrollment numbers. Some are proposing closing campuses, which has led to protests from students and their families.

Guest: Michael Fine, Executive Director of California’s Fiscal Crisis and Management Assistance Team