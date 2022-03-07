KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The Bay

SF Students Are Still Pushing for a Reckoning With Sexual Abuse

Ericka Cruz GuevarraHolly McDedeMaria EsquincaAlan Montecillo
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Students at Lowell High School walk out of class in protest of sexual abuse on Mar. 1, 2022. (KQED/Holly J. McDede)

Since the summer of 2020, SFUSD has seen waves of protests against sexual harassment and assault. Students say a familiar pattern has emerged: survivors share experiences of sexual abuse on Instagram, more people pay attention and talk about it, and then the conversation dies down for a few months.

But the issue is still on many students' minds. And while some changes have been made — including some student-led efforts at accountability — many students feel that administrators and district officials haven't done enough.

Guest: Holly J. McDede, KQED reporter and producer


Sponsored