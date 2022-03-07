SF Students Are Still Pushing for a Reckoning With Sexual Abuse

Since the summer of 2020, SFUSD has seen waves of protests against sexual harassment and assault. Students say a familiar pattern has emerged: survivors share experiences of sexual abuse on Instagram, more people pay attention and talk about it, and then the conversation dies down for a few months.

But the issue is still on many students' minds. And while some changes have been made — including some student-led efforts at accountability — many students feel that administrators and district officials haven't done enough.

Guest: Holly J. McDede, KQED reporter and producer