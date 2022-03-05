Nova Ukraine | Former Sen. Barbara Boxer | This Week in California News

Nova Ukraine

Ostap Korkuna has a full-time job in tech, but since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, he’s been spending most of his time coordinating humanitarian aid to his home country. Korkuna is the co-chair and director of Nova Ukraine, a non-profit run entirely by volunteers. Right now, he said, they are trying to secure planes to transport medical supplies for injured civilians and soldiers in Ukraine.

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer

“My heart is breaking as I watch this war unfold,” said former Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-CA (1993-2017). As the second week of Russia’s war on Ukraine unfolds, American and Californian support for Ukraine grew. Boxer shares her perspective on the war, sanctions against Russia, and whether Russian President Vladimir Putin can prevail.

This Week in California News and Politics

This week, President Biden gave his first State of the Union, which was heavily focused on the crisis in Ukraine as well as plans for learning to live with COVID. We analyze what Biden’s priorities mean for California in addition to other news of the week

Guests:

Saul Gonzalez, KQED’s The California Report co-host

Scott Shafer, KQED politics and government senior editor

Something Beautiful: West Oakland Mural Project

This week’s look at Something Beautiful is a public art installation by the West Oakland Mural Project which highlights the vital role women played in the revolutionary Black Panther Party.