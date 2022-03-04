LA County Lifts Indoor Mask Mandate

Mask Mandate Lifted in Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County is lifting its universal mask mandate on Friday. That means face coverings will no longer be required in public indoor settings -- whether or not you're vaccinated.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC

New Podcast Follows Story of Chalino Sanchez

A new podcast -- “Idolo: the Ballad of Chalino Sanchez” -- follows the remarkable story of a Mexican singer, whose career was cut short at its peak when he was murdered in the early 1990s. Both Sanchez and the creators of the podcast have deep roots in Southern California.

Reporter: Blanca Torres, KQED