KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Political Breakdown

Bill Burton Talks Buffalo and Biden's State of the Union

29:15
Scott ShaferMarisa Lagos
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Bill Burton, political consultant and founder of the firm Bryson Gillette.  (Courtesy of Bill Burton)

Scott and Marisa discuss the political implications of the California Supreme Court's decision to freeze undergraduate enrollment at the University of California, Berkeley and Governor Gavin Newsom's new plan to compel more homeless people with mental health and addiction issues into care. Then, political consultant Bill Burton joins to analyze President Joe Biden's State of the Union and his comments on digital privacy. He also reflects on his childhood in Buffalo and his time in the Obama White House.

Sponsored