Scott and Marisa discuss the political implications of the California Supreme Court's decision to freeze undergraduate enrollment at the University of California, Berkeley and Governor Gavin Newsom's new plan to compel more homeless people with mental health and addiction issues into care. Then, political consultant Bill Burton joins to analyze President Joe Biden's State of the Union and his comments on digital privacy. He also reflects on his childhood in Buffalo and his time in the Obama White House.
Political Breakdown
Bill Burton Talks Buffalo and Biden's State of the Union
29:15
Bill Burton, political consultant and founder of the firm Bryson Gillette. (Courtesy of Bill Burton)
