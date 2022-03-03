UC Berkeley Ordered to Freeze Enrollment at 2020 Levels

UC Berkeley was ordered by California’s Supreme Court on Thursday to freeze its undergraduate enrollment at 2020-21 levels, meaning it will have to accept at least 3,000 fewer students than planned for the upcoming academic year.

The decision is the result of a legal battle with a residents' group called Save Berkeley Neighborhoods that sued the university for failing to address the effect of increased student enrollment on housing, homelessness, traffic and noise.

In a statement from the university, officials said they were "extremely disheartened" by the ruling, which leaves intact a lower court's order and rejects the university's request to lift the enrollment cap while it appeals the original lawsuit.

"This is devastating news for the thousands of students who have worked so hard and have earned a seat in our fall 2022 class," the university said in the statement. "Our fight on behalf of every one of these students continues."