LA Zoning for Single Family Homes Leads to Racial Disparities

Zoning Laws for Single Family Homes Leads to More Racial Disparity in Los Angeles

Poor people and people of color have been largely kept out of neighborhoods with single family homes in Los Angeles. And a new study from UC Berkeley’s Othering and Belonging Institute confirms that LA’s single family zoning laws are to blame.

Guest: David Wagner, Reporter, KPCC and LAist

LA Police Commission Cracks Down on Pretextual Traffic Stops

The Los Angeles police commission has approved a new policy that requires officers to explain on camera why they’re making a traffic or pedestrian stop. The commission cracked down specifically on pretextual stops – that’s when an officer makes a traffic or pedestrian stop for a minor issue and uses it to search for a more serious crime.

Reporter: Emily Elena Dugdale, KPCC

TikTok Faces Investigation Into Impacts on Children

California Attorney General Rob Bonta is joining a bipartisan coalition of state Attorneys General, investigating how TikTok promotes itself to children and young adults. He's looking itno whether TikTok possibly violated state consumer protection laws.

Reporter: Rachael Myrow, KQED