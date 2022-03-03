Schizophrenia Puts People at High Risk of Dying From COVID. That Finding May Also Change Our Fundamental Understanding of the Brain Disease

The data points to a problem with the immune system, Nemani says. The same immune dysfunction that’s causing severe COVID in people with schizophrenia could also be what’s driving their psychotic symptoms. This suggests that schizophrenia is not just a disorder of the brain, but a disease of the whole body, she says.

Although researchers have been studying this theory already, the data from the pandemic sheds light on it in a whole new way, opening doors for new discoveries.

“This is a really rare opportunity to study the potential relationship between the immune system and psychiatric illness, by looking at the effects of a single virus at a single point in time,” Nemani says. “It could potentially lead to interventions that improve medical conditions that are associated with the disease, but also our understanding of the illness itself and what we should be doing to treat it.”

In the long term, it could lead to new immunological treatments that might work better than current antipsychotic drugs.

For now, advocates want the data about risk to be shared more widely, so more people can survive the pandemic. They want people with schizophrenia and their caretakers to know they should take extra precautions, and, earlier in the pandemic, they were hoping to get vaccine priority for the population.

“It’s been a challenge,” says Brandon Staglin, who has schizophrenia and is the president of One Mind, a mental health advocacy group based in Napa Valley.

When he and other advocates first saw Nemani’s data in early 2021, they started lobbying public health officials. They wanted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to add schizophrenia to its list of high-risk conditions for COVID, which was used to determine priority for distributing the vaccine, the same as it had done for cancer and diabetes.

But they heard crickets.

“It doesn't make any sense,” Staglin says. “Other conditions that are part of the list are much lower risk of dying, but clearly schizophrenia is a higher risk.”

In several other countries, including England and Germany, people with serious mental illness were prioritized for vaccines from the very beginning of the rollout last February. In the U.S., though, it wasn’t until people were getting boosters in October that the CDC finally added schizophrenia to the list.

“We were happy when that happened, but we wish there had been faster action,” Staglin says.

It’s always like this with mental illness, says Keris Myrick.

“It's like we have to remind people,” she says. “It's just sort of, ‘Oh, yeah, oh right, I forgot about that.’”