‘Our Own Journeys’: The Growing Push for More Bilingual Children's Books in Schools and Libraries

Even though they’re reading in different languages, Katie and Rocio said they get a lot out of reading this book together. Katie responded to Flor’s courage and tenacity.

“I think she's a strong person because she never gave up,” Katie said. “She just kept going.”

Rocio said books like “Para Todos” help connect the dots between what she has — and has not — yet told her daughter about her own complex immigration journey, when she moved to California from Jalisco, Mexico in her late teens.

"By bringing in these types of books, we can connect them with what we’ve already talked — or not talked — about regarding our own journeys,” Rocio said in Spanish.

‘Heard and validated’

A growing number of children’s book authors and literacy activists have been pushing for more bilingual books for kids, like “Para Todos.” That objective resonates with many bilingual households, particularly in California, where more than a quarter of residents speak Spanish as a first language.

A number of academic studies in recent years have shown that bilingual books help improve literacy levels among immigrant families where English is not spoken at home, especially when the stories highlight diverse characters.

“Having access to books where you feel represented or you feel heard and validated is a great thing to have at such a young age,” said Belen Delgado, education program associate at the Dolores Huerta Foundation, a grassroots activism hub with several chapters in California.

A small but growing number of bilingual children’s titles are taking that model a step further, by not only centering Latinx characters, but also making them powerful agents of change.

In “Para Todos,” for instance, the main character, Flor, becomes an immigrant rights activist.

“It's not just about, ‘Let's have diverse characters and diverse stories,’ ” said author Domenzain, who lives in Foster City. “It's, ‘Let's look at the structural systems that are causing the injustice and have on-ramps for young people to question them and know that it's possible to make structural changes.’ ”