Unvaccinated People No Longer Have to Wear a Mask in Most Indoor Settings

Unvaccinated Now Allowed to Go Maskless in Most Indoor Settings

Californians who are not vaccinated do not have to wear a mask in many indoor setting, like bars, restaurants and stores. This week's announcement is welcome news to many, but also concerning for some who have tried their best to not get infected during the pandemic.

Guest: Abraar Karan, Infectious Disease Expert, Stanford School of Medicine

More Bad News From Latest Snow Survey

Californians can expect more water conservation measures this summer after another disappointing snow survey. The latest numbers show California's snowpack at 63-percent of average.

Reporter: Katrina Schwartz, KQED