Father Kills Three Daughters, Himself in Mass Shooting at Sacramento-Area Church

Mass Shooting at Sacramento-Area Church Leaves Five Dead

A gunman killed his three daughters and another person before turning the gun on himself at a church in the Sacramento area on Monday night. Law enforcement officials say there was a temporary restraining order against him, which meant he shouldn't have had access to a gun.

Crime Numbers in California Tell a Different Story Than What is Playing Out in Political Debate

Crime has become a key concern for many California voters ahead of this year’s election season. Earlier in the pandemic, the country saw an unprecedented spike in murders, but the story has become a little more complicated, and the political debate doesn’t necessarily reflect the data.

Guest: Marisa Lagos, KQED Political Correspondent