Wait Times Increase For Those Expecting Hearing on Wage Theft Cases

Employees Hurt by Wage Theft Facing Long Waits to Have Their Cases Heard

Last month, we reported that delays for state hearings in wage theft cases are hurting low-wage workers hoping to recover the money they’re owed. Now, new data obtained by KQED shows how much those wait times have ballooned in recent years.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

Rallies Held to Show Support for Ukraine as Russian Attacks Continue

Anti-war rallies continue across California, in support of Ukraine. Many Ukrainians living in California are worried about friends and family who are either staying to fight or struggling to get out of the country.