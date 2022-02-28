KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The California Report

Wait Times Increase For Those Expecting Hearing on Wage Theft Cases

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A group of people holding signs in Spanish, protesting in front of a Burger King restaurant.
 (Farida Jhabvala Romero/KQED)

Employees Hurt by Wage Theft Facing Long Waits to Have Their Cases Heard

Last month, we reported that delays for state hearings in wage theft cases are hurting low-wage workers hoping to recover the money they’re owed. Now, new data obtained by KQED shows how much those wait times have ballooned in recent years.
Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

Rallies Held to Show Support for Ukraine as Russian Attacks Continue

Anti-war rallies continue across California, in support of Ukraine.  Many Ukrainians living in California are worried about friends and family who are either staying to fight or struggling to get out of the country.

Sponsored