Woman Who Died in SF Homeless Encampment Fire Was Mother of 3 and Had Been Evicted

Zarina leaves behind an 8-year-old daughter, who is in her father's custody, and two sons, ages 18 and 20.

When times were good "she was really cheerful, and a fun person," Nick said, recalling how Zarina would try her best to make those around her laugh. Originally from Russia, she held a master’s degree in mathematics and computer science from Moscow State University, he said, and during their time together served as a project manager at the tech firm QuinStreet.

"The little one, her daughter, misses her so much," Nick said.

One of Pimshin's friends, Sergei Fyodorov, who also had lost touch with her in recent years, said she enjoyed dancing, was well read, and loved her three children tremendously.

"She was very kindhearted. Very genuine," Fyodorov said. "It's hard, because she had her whole life ahead of her. And she loved her kids."

But while she could "shine positive," Fyodorov added, Pimshin also struggled with dark moods, and he had advised her to seek psychiatric care. She had also once asked him for financial help, which he was unable to provide.

Around that time, Nick said, Zarina began heavily using drugs. "We were fighting hard to get her out of that addiction,” he said. "That's what she gave up her life for."

Just seven days after being served her eviction notice, Pimshin wrote a plea on her Facebook profile page asking: "By the way, sheriff services, where I, how I can request your services" to help budget for housing? She tagged the post “#400McA,” which may have been an abbreviation for 400 McAllister St., the address of San Francisco Superior Court.

Fyodorov and her ex-husband both said they were uncertain if she had ever found another place to live after her 2018 eviction.

Pimshin had only recently come to the site under the Glen Park overpass, and had slept for several days in a concrete chamber in the structure, according to other people living there.

The fire's cause is still under investigation, officials said.

The fire exploded out of control shortly after midnight in an area under the freeway that is largely overgrown. It was only after firefighters began battling the blaze that they learned there were people inside the overpass, officials said. Fire Department video showed firefighters using ladders to climb into the overpass crawlspace. It took them about two hours to reach Pimshin and the three other people trapped inside.

Before Pimshin was identified by name, news of the death of an unhoused woman seeking shelter on a near-freezing night resonated across the state, a painful reminder of the routine hazards faced by its massive unhoused population. Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statement condemning the systemic failures that force people to sleep in dangerous conditions.

If society doesn't interrupt the patterns that lead to people staying homeless, "they're just quite literally going to die," Newsom told KQED on Wednesday, as he helped Caltrans officials dismantle an encampment in Redwood City. "You saw it just today — a death of someone in a fire under 280. There's no compassion in this. There's nothing just about people living in conditions like this. This is an abomination. This is unacceptable."

While California has an "ethical responsibility" to help people, he said, "people have to meet us halfway. And if they can't, we're going to do more to increase our efforts and outreach."

And to those who refuse services, "we recognize we have work to do on conservatorships," Newsom added, referring to the legal process in which a person or organization is given decision-making authority over another adult who is deemed incapable of making responsible decisions.

Newsom said he's about to announce a "new approach" to conservatorships that he called "novel."

Even as the San Francisco’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing tackles a backlog of 1,633 applicants who are eligible to receive housing, there were nearly 900 units of permanent supportive housing that remained vacant as of Feb. 22 due to bureaucratic hurdles, according to a recent ProPublica investigation.

Meanwhile, out-of-control fire incidents at homeless encampments in San Francisco have been rising, according to Fire Department figures cited by the San Francisco Chronicle. There were more than 700 encampment fires reported in both 2021 and 2020, up from 457 in 2019, records show.

"It’s devastating that people are living in conditions where they are up inside of a freeway to stay warm. The humanity of it is just heartbreaking," Lydia Bransten, executive director of The Gubbio Project, which provides daytime shelter to people at St John the Evangelist Episcopal Church in the Mission District, told KGO radio. "We all think here’s the problem, here’s the solution," she said. "But we are talking about thousands of people and we are talking about hundreds of beds."

Paul Durden, who had been sleeping at the site last week and was rescued after the fire started, said the city should be offering more services to unhoused people in need.