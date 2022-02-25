Hundreds of Ukrainian Americans protested Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, just steps from where the United Nations Charter was first signed in San Francisco in 1945, when nations pledged to "practice tolerance and live together in peace with one another as good neighbors."

The United Nations, which began with such high hopes here in San Francisco, seems particularly feckless during the current war in Europe.





Even if the U.N. came out with a strongly worded statement condemning the Russian invasion, Russia could simply veto it since they hold a permanent seat on the security council. And that's exactly what happened on Friday.

(Not that a strongly worded resolution repels tanks.)

You know your odds are long when your defense ministry distributes the recipe for Molotov cocktails in hopes civilians will help repel the Russian invaders.

Here are some ways you can help the people of Ukraine.