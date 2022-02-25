Want to Support the People in Ukraine? Here's How You Can Help

As the Russian military invasion of Ukraine has unfolded, so too has a humanitarian crisis that has forced civilians to flee their homes or take refuge in bomb shelters and subway stations throughout the country.

As the world watches on TVs and smartphones, it's a natural thought to want to help in some way.

Here is a nonexhaustive list of organizations that are asking for assistance. Donations can be made through the links to their websites or social media pages.

Nova Ukraine

Nova Ukraine, a Bay Area-based humanitarian nonprofit, has been collecting donations to help provide emergency medical training for people on the ground in Ukraine. The group also assists vulnerable populations that must relocate.

"The situation is very unstable and a lot of people are just staying put in their homes, [but] some people are being evacuated," Ostap Korkuna, president of Nova Ukraine, told KQED. "So we’re in contact with our partners on the ground. Some of the immediate needs that we know of, and one of the fundraisers that we helped run, was to provide emergency medical training for people, especially as this Russian attack progresses. There will be injuries, there will be casualties. We need people to be prepared."

UNICEF

UNICEF supports health, nutrition, HIV prevention, education, safe drinking water, sanitation and protection for children and families caught in the conflict in Ukraine.

"Heavy-weapons fire along the line of contact has already damaged critical water infrastructure and education facilities in recent days," said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine M. Russell in a statement.

Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders

MSF runs a range of activities in Ukraine working with local volunteers, organizations, health care professionals and authorities to help people travel to health care facilities and access prescribed medications.