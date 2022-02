Californians Rally for Peace in Ukraine

Ukrainian Americans in California Horrified by Russian Attacks

As Russian forces continue their assault on Ukraine, Californians who are from the region or who have friends and family there are trying to comprehend everything that has happened over the last two days.

Guest: Laryssa Reifel, President of Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles

No Decision Made on Who Qualifies for Reparations in California

California’s reparations task force continued meeting Thursday, but many task force members were left disappointed. That's because no decision was made on who would qualify for California's reparations program.

Reporter: Lakshmi Sarah, KQED