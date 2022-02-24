Ukrainians in California Devastated by Russian Invasion

Bay Area Residents Wait For Word From Ukraine

With Russia launching attacks on Ukraine on multiple fronts, these are very frightening times for anyone with family, friends and colleagues in that country. That includes thousands of people in the Bay Area with personal and business ties to Ukraine.

Reporter: Rachael Myrow, KQED

Shaping Up to be Another Tough Year for Central Valley Farms

Federal officials are predicting a third consecutive dry year for California. And that’s led them to dramatically cut back on water allocations from a huge federal irrigation project that provides water to much of the state.

Reporter: Katrina Schwartz, KQED

EDD Looking at Alternatives for Facial Recognition Technology in Attempts to Curb Fraud

During the pandemic, the state’s Employment Development Department has grappled with how to effectively combat fraud, while still doing right by Californians who need its services. Earlier this week, the agency once again faced this conundrum at a state Assembly hearing.

Reporter: Mary Franklin Harvin, The California Report