COVID Testing Could Be a Requirement for California Schools Moving Forward

California Schools Could be Mandated to Test for COVID

California public schools could be required to have COVID-19 testing and management plans under new legislation introduced Tuesday in the state senate. The bill by State Senator Richard Pan of Sacramento would also provide state resources to carry out the plans.

San Diego County School District Makes Masks Optional

The Rancho Santa Fe School District is making indoor masking optional for students. This comes as the state has not issued additional guidance on when it might loosen mask rules for schools.

Reporter: Keith Mizuguchi, The California Report

Truck Convoy Protesting COVID Mandates Expected to Set Off From California

On Tuesday, truck drivers, opposed to COVID-19 mandates, are supposed to set off on what they’re calling “The People’s Convoy” from the city of Adelanto in San Bernardino County. Their destination? Washington D.C.

Guest: Ryan Broderick, Journalist with the tech website The Verge

Bill Would Exempt Public Universities From Environmental Review for Student Housing

There’s been an ongoing dispute between UC Berkeley and a neighborhood group over building more student housing to accommodate growing enrollment at Cal. But new legislation could allow public universities and other state schools to build on-campus housing without an environmental review.

Reporter: Sara Hossaini, KQED

California Democrats Vow to Not Take Donations From Fossil Fuel Industry

The California Democratic Party says it will no longer accept donations from the fossil fuel industry. The party is trying to align its financial sources with its rhetoric on the need for climate action.

Reporter: Katrina Schwartz, KQED