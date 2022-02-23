How Japanese Americans in the Bay Area Are Carrying Forward the Legacy of Reparations

“I didn't view it as being particularly historic at the time,” Tamaki said of his father’s testimony, during his first trip back to the auditorium since the hearings. “It was a defining moment in my own parents' lives. Up to that point, they had never talked about what had happened. After this, they began to speak out and open up.”

Before the reparations movement, it was common for people who’d been through incarceration to keep quiet about what they endured.

“Culturally speaking, one Japanese tradition is the tradition of gaman. Gaman, loosely translated, means you endure hardship,” Tamaki said. “You don't say anything about it. You deal with it and you just suck it up, basically.”

Tamaki said it was also a form of survival in a society dominated by white supremacy.

“Many of these folks who were put in concentration camps when the war ended returned to the very communities that exiled them in the first place,” Tamaki said. “And so the way of dealing with it was to not talk about it.”

In 1981, Naomi Kubota Lee, then a UC Berkeley undergraduate student, was the co-chair for the San Francisco branch of the National Coalition for Redress and Reparations, a Japanese American grassroots organization that organized people to testify at the commission hearings. Kubota Lee’s parents and grandparents were incarcerated at Topaz with Tamaki’s parents.

Kubota Lee keeps an archive from the hearings, filled with transcripts of testimony and handbills, stored in three rows of filing boxes in a studio in her Mill Valley home. She remembers sitting in the audience, surrounded by other Japanese Americans, listening to people describe their experiences, in some cases, for the very first time. The rapt audience cheered for the speakers, while also weeping with them.

“It’s really quite an emotional process when I reopen and read some testimonies here and there,” Kubota Lee said. “I can actually remember the people. Their voices come back into my thinking. There's a healing thing about being heard, being listened to finally. It wasn't just for the commissioners.”

The bill granting reparations passed on Aug. 4, 1988. The package included a $20,000 check, a letter of apology from President George H. W. Bush and a federal grant program to fund public education projects about Japanese American incarceration.

“It gave me a sense that it really honored my ancestors,” Kubota Lee said. “I think that’s the first feeling I had — happiness for them. Maybe not happiness, but just that it reversed the terrible silence surrounding the camps and what they had to live through.”

In total, just over two-thirds of the people incarcerated received monetary reparations. Many, like Kubota Lee’s grandparents, passed away before receiving payment. While the checks didn’t repay Japanese Americans for what was lost, Kubota Lee said the money provided recognition.

Tamaki said it was being viewed as an American — deserving of an apology and compensation — that mattered most.

“That's the problem for all people of color, this concept that you're a perpetual foreigner, you're not a real American,” he said.

It was the way Black Americans organized during the Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s and 1960s that galvanized Japanese Americans to demand reparations, according to Tamaki.

“We grew up not knowing who we were. Racism becomes so pervasive that it's normal. We saw ourselves as second-class citizens,” he said. “It wasn’t until the Black Civil Rights Movement that our community, my father included, and others began to realize that this is not normal. This is not the way it should be. And I think that motivated him to testify.”

This summer, the task force Tamaki is part of will host listening sessions across the state, in partnership with UCLA’s Ralph J. Bunche Center for African American Studies. Black Californians are invited to share how the legacy of slavery has impacted their lives and what kinds of reparations would be meaningful.

“For those who think that the current reparations effort for Black Americans is a pipe dream, that it's impossible, I remind them that, actually, it was done before,” Tamaki said. “It's going to take all of us to change this country. It can't be done by Black people alone.”