Putin's Actions in Ukraine Felt Across the Globe in California

Russia Invasion Leaves Many in California Worried About Ukranian Friends and Family

Russian president Vladimir Putin’s decision to recognize two regions of Ukraine as independent states and send in Russian troops has led to greater global concerns that things could escalate quickly in the region. And many with ties to the Ukraine in the Bay Area are worried about the safety of friends and family.

Reporter: Cesar Saldaña, KQED

California Supreme Court Justice on Short List to Replace Stephen Breyer

California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger is said to be on President Biden’s short list to fill the seat of retiring U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

Oakland's Police Chief Talks Crime in the City

In 2021, the murder rate went up in several California cities, including Oakland, which saw homicides reach a 15 year high. At the same time, there are continuing calls to cut the police budget, with many in the community arguing the money could be spent on other programs they think could better deal with the roots of crime.

Guest: LeRonne Armstrong, Oakland Chief of Police