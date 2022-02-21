LA Unified Superintendent Outlines Plans for New Job

New Superintendent Outlines Plan For Los Angeles Unified Schools

Alberto Carvalho faces many challenges as he takes over the Los Angeles Unified School District. One of his main goals is dealing with some of the impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to both students and teachers,

Guest: Alberto Carvalho, LA Unified Superintendent

California Couple Pushes to End Financial Penalties of Marriage

Millions of Americans with disabilities face barriers to getting married. Tying the knot can mean losing the federal benefits they rely on.

Reporter: Erika Mahoney, KAZU