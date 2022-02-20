Photos: Year of the Tiger Sees Community Come Together for Joyous Chinese New Year Parade

Lily Li, who was named Miss Asian Global 2020, said some pageants weren't held the past few years and it is nice to see more people in Chinatown. The pageant community is like a family to her, she added, "I am able to meet a lot of successful women and also the pageant leadership really cares about mentoring us and helping us develop our leadership skills."

Li said it was also nice to see many more people in the area. "There has been a lot of reduced business in Chinatown because of the pandemic, and it's really great to have these community events to draw a lot of more traffic for people to come to San Francisco and to Chinatown," she said.

Assemblymember Ting told KQED that two years ago, restaurants in Chinatown saw their business plummet. "We were wondering how we were going to weather the storm," he said.

But this weekend's Chinese New Year Parade, and the fairs leading up to it, brought some of the largest crowds he has seen — and he's been attending this parade for 20 years.

"We've masks, we vaccinated, we've tested. And I think we've demonstrated how to get through a pandemic," he said.

Still, he said, the community is not completely safe.

"We still have seniors who are afraid to do their morning walk, ride the bus and go the grocery store," he said.