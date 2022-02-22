How California Judge Leondra Kruger Rose to Be on Biden's Supreme Court Short List

California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger is hardly a household name. But to those who know her well, it is no surprise that she's on President Biden’s short list to fill the seat of retiring U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

When a vacancy on the California Supreme Court opened up in 2014, Gov. Jerry Brown spent months searching for a replacement. Kruger – then 38 years old – was living on the East Coast, working for the solicitor general’s office in the Obama Justice Department.

"As soon as I met her I was very impressed," Brown said in 2019 after he left office.

When Brown nominated her there was some grumbling that he didn’t choose an attorney or judge practicing in California – a criticism Brown brushes off. "I don’t think you’ve heard a peep of criticism," he said. "[She's] very independent, very well reasoned, very well prepared."

Born and raised in Pasadena, Kruger graduated from Harvard before heading to Yale Law School. Common descriptions of her tend to say she's studious, serious and focused.