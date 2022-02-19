Amazon Oil | This Week in California News

California and Oil From the Amazon

A quarter of the crude oil that California imports comes from the Amazon region. In fact, California imports more oil from Ecuador than from Saudi Arabia or Iraq, and the state is the world's largest consumer of Ecuadorian oil, according to a recent report. The study, released by Amazon Watch and Stand.earth, also examines how fossil fuel extraction is affecting the communities and environment of the Ecuadorian rainforest.

Guests:

Kevin Koenig, Amazon Watch climate and energy director

Tyson Miller, Stand.earth Amazon program director

This Week in California News and Politics

This week, Gov. Gavin Newsom released his long-term plan for living with COVID-19 as the virus eventually becomes endemic. Meanwhile, a new poll by the Institute of Governmental Studies finds that Californians are increasingly concerned about rising crime. We also chew on the latest political news, including legislation that aims to control the wild pig population, the run-off election for the state Assembly seat recently vacated by David Chiu, and what San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin can do about the Asian American community's concern about hate crimes.

Guests:

Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez, KQED reporter and digital producer

Marisa Lagos, KQED politics and government correspondent

Something Beautiful: Lands End Exhibit

This week's Something Beautiful features a new art exhibit titled "Lands End," which examines humanity's relationship with the environment. The exhibit is organized by the FOR-SITE Foundation and runs through March 22. You can read our review of the show here.