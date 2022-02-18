KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

CSU Chancellor Resigns Amidst Scrutiny Over Handling of Sexual Misconduct Claims

KQED News Staff
A statue showing the words "California State University Fresno"
 (Fresno State University)

CSU Chancellor Resigns Amid Mounting Pressure Over Misconduct While President at Fresno State

Former Chancellor Joseph Castro’s departure was announced Thursday after the Fresno State Academic Senate - which represents the schools’ faculty - issued a declaration of no confidence in the chancellor earlier this week.

Teens Also Part of "Great Resignation"

Isolation, fear, and remote learning because of the pandemic have been changing how teenagers think about school.
Reporter: Caroline Smith, KQED 

New System Helps Californians Track Drought Conditions

As California is on track to have the driest February on record, the tool is designed to help residents make better decisions about how they use water.
Reporter: Ezra David Romero, KQED

