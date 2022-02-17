A Police Officer Used the N-Word on Duty. New Law Reveals He Got a Pay Cut. Is That Enough?

On Aug. 25, 2016, according to the documents released by Avenal, Pearson was on patrol with trainee Tyler Stryd. They met up with Assistant Chief Arend LaBlue and a citizen volunteer, Keith Harvick. Harvick, who would go on to serve on the city council, did not respond to voicemails requesting comment.

LaBlue briefed Pearson on their anti-gang efforts, according to the records, and then the four men started talking informally.

Harvick mentioned an earlier encounter with a woman who had said something like, “Don’t shoot, I’m not Black,” which is when Pearson mentioned getting closer to retirement and police shootings of Black people. Only Pearson used the N-word.

“That’s when the chief LaBlue got red in the face and pointed at me and said, ‘let's go,' ” Harvick later told the investigator. He said because he’s hard of hearing and the car was running he didn’t actually hear the comment.

“I assumed that something went down because I've seen the look on LaBlue's face,” Harvick said to the investigator.

That night, LaBlue emailed Pearson with the subject line: “Inappropriate comment.”

“You said the word ‘N--’ in front of a trainee and a CRT member who will possibly be on the City Council soon,” LaBlue wrote, repeating the slur. “And being the assistant chief, i'm not sure what you were thinking to say that in front of me or the others.”

LaBlue asked Pearson to call Stryd to make sure the trainee understood that kind of language would not be tolerated, and to call and apologize to Harvick.

“In this day and age, if it was found out that I let a comment like that go unchecked, I would lose my job,” LaBlue wrote. “You know better than that. Do not do that again.”

Pearson’s emailed response was brief.

Pearson told the investigator he’d called Stryd that same night to let him know that what he’d said violated the police officer’s code of ethics. He said he also told the younger officer there would be moments in his career when he’d need to “blow steam,” but to be careful about who he trusted.

“If you want to blow steam and say you hate the movement and whatever else, fine do it, but do it in a different manner,” Pearson said.

The next day Pearson told the assistant chief that he had called the trainee and Harvick. Pearson told the investigator he thought that was the end of it.

He told the investigator that the statement came out of his frustration with people thinking “we’re the bad guy for everything.”

“I make no excuses,” Pearson said. “What I did was inappropriate, not a problem there. I accept that.”

Kotto, the retired San Jose internal affairs sergeant, said this incident should have been a warning sign to higher-ups at the department that Pearson needed counseling.

“Again, you're given a loaded firearm and you're told to go out there in the streets and based on your judgment, you can use that firearm,” he said. “And if you have judgment that is skewed to one direction or the other to such an extremity that it can impair your ability to make clear, fair, quick decisions, then I think it's time to find another career.”

The chief said that behind every complaint there is a fuller story that he can’t go into, but he said that the department does “take care of those things behind the scenes.”

Stivers said he would handle a similar investigation differently today, “especially after we have to disclose this and a very uncomfortable conversation with a reporter.” Now, he said he would direct the investigator to dig a little deeper.

As more records are released under SB 16 in the coming months, we will begin to get a clearer picture of how law enforcement investigates and addresses discrimination among its own.

“The public is being let in bit by bit to this previously secret realm of police misconduct,” said David Snyder, executive director of the First Amendment Coalition.

“But with each new door that opens, it becomes obvious that there are several others that also should be open. So really, we're just at the beginning of what I think will be a longer road toward accountability and transparency.”