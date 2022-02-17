Police Transparency Law Provides Information on How Law Enforcement Investigates Discrimination

A Closer Look at How Avenal Police Department Handled Officer Discrimination

The first records released to KQED under an expanded police transparency law signed by Governor Newsom last year give the public a glimpse into how police departments investigate officer discrimination. The police department of Avenal, a small town in the Central Valley, cut the pay of a sergeant for using a racial slur while on-duty.

Reporter: Sukey Lewis, KQED

Bill Introduced to Deny Members of Congress Pension if They're Convicted of Sexual Assault

Bay Area Representative Jackie Speier is introducing a bill that would take federal pensions away from congressmembers who are convicted of sexual abuse. She said the bill was inspired by disciplinary standards in the U.S. military.

Reporter: Raquel Maria Dillon, KQED

Cal State Trustees Could Vote to Open Investigation into Chancellor's Actions

Cal State University’s Board of Trustees is scheduled to hold a closed door meeting on Thursday to discuss whether to launch an investigation into the actions of Chancellor Jospeh Castro. Castro is accused of mishandling sexual harrassment claims while he served as president of Fresno State University.

Reporter: Keith Mizuguchi, The California Report