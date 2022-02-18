'We Are Black. We Just Speak Spanish.' Why Some Afro Latinos Want More Visibility During Black History Month

“There is now a growing space to express Afro Latino identity with greater attention being paid to issues of Black Lives Matter and intersectionality,” said Hernandez, whose forthcoming book, “Racial Innocence: Unmasking Latino Anti-Black Bias and the Struggle for Equality,” examines discrimination against Black people by non-Black Latinos, and how that promotes white supremacy.

“It’s not so much the case of, ‘Oh, some people have just discovered that they're Afro Latino,’ or maybe that could be the case,” she continued. “What you're seeing more of is the greater receptivity to identities that have already been in place.”

In the 2020 U.S. Census, about 2.4 million people identified as "Black and Hispanic" or "Black Hispanic," accounting for about 5% of the nation’s 46.8 million people who identify as Black. Mark Hugo Lopez, director of race and ethnicity at the nonpartisan Pew Research Center, said that is likely an undercount.

Some Afro Latinos might not select Black as their race or instead choose multiracial, Lopez explained. In 2020, the number of Latinos who selected multiracial ballooned from 3 million to 20.3 million, or nearly a third of the country's roughly 65 million Latinos.

“There's a number of things that have happened over the last 20 years which have begun to change the way we talk about race and the labels we use to describe ourselves,” Lopez said. “People are more aware of and are seeking to understand better who and where they're from. And that's true of Latinos, too.”

Aya de Leon, a novelist who runs the June Jordan Poetry for the People program at UC Berkeley, was born in Los Angeles and raised in Northern California in the 1970s and 80s. While growing up, she remembers people were divided into four main race categories: white; Black; Chinese, for anyone of Asian descent; and Mexican for anyone from south of the U.S. border.

That left little room for her to explain or even fully grasp her own background. Her Puerto Rican mother presented as white, and her father was a Black man with Caribbean ancestry. She didn’t fit perceptions of what people thought a Latino or Black person should be.