Morning Report

Historic Sea Level Rise Predicted in U.S. Over Next 30 Years

KQED News Staff
Sea Levels to Rise Dramatically in Coming Decades

Sea levels along the U.S. coastline are projected to rise by a foot or more by 2050, according to new federal data. But the projections are lower for the West Coast than for the rest of the country.
Guest: Ezra David Romero, KQED Climate Reporter 

Lawmakers Once Again Pushing to Phase Out Single-Use Plastic

California’s battle against single-use plastic waste continues this week. Lawmakers are considering a bill that would limit the types of packaging online retailers can use.
Reporter: Caleigh Wells, KCRW 

California Lawmakers Look to Push Back Against COVID Misinformation

State lawmakers have announced two bills to tackle COVID-19 misinformation and disinformation online. One specifically asks for help from social media platforms, to better recognize what's being done to counter COVID-19 confusion.
Reporter: Rachael Myrow, KQED 

