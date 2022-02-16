Historic Sea Level Rise Predicted in U.S. Over Next 30 Years

Sea Levels to Rise Dramatically in Coming Decades

Sea levels along the U.S. coastline are projected to rise by a foot or more by 2050, according to new federal data. But the projections are lower for the West Coast than for the rest of the country.

Guest: Ezra David Romero, KQED Climate Reporter

Lawmakers Once Again Pushing to Phase Out Single-Use Plastic

California’s battle against single-use plastic waste continues this week. Lawmakers are considering a bill that would limit the types of packaging online retailers can use.

Reporter: Caleigh Wells, KCRW

California Lawmakers Look to Push Back Against COVID Misinformation

State lawmakers have announced two bills to tackle COVID-19 misinformation and disinformation online. One specifically asks for help from social media platforms, to better recognize what's being done to counter COVID-19 confusion.

Reporter: Rachael Myrow, KQED