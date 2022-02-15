COVID-19 case counts are down dramatically and California is set to lift the indoor mask mandate on Wednesday for people who are vaccinated — although some may be a little more cautious this time around about ditching masks immediately.

After battling first the delta variant and then omicron, The Great Unmasking II feels a little less celebratory compared to last June's trumpeted "grand reopening."

If scientists and state health officials say it's okay to forego face masks in indoor public spaces, I, for one, am going to happily ditch my mask and let the vaccine do its work.

I've always thought that not having to wear a face mask is just one of the many, many perks of having a COVID-19 vaccine and booster.

But we'd better keep those face masks handy, just in case.