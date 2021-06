California's official reopening happens Tuesday, and even though it will be the end of the state's mask mandate, you'll likely still see some people wearing face masks.

It has been a long, awful road for California and the world as the pandemic ravaged the globe, but it feels like good times really are nearly here again.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and health officials are still pushing for more people to get vaccinated by June 15, with cash giveaways and, um, free cheese at Chipotle?