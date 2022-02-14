Booster Shots in Short Supply for Those in Immigrant Detention Centers

Immigrant Detainees Find it Hard to Get COVID Booster Shot

Mask mandates are soon disappearing for most people in California, but they’ll remain in place at congregate settings like immigrant detention centers. In many of these facilities, COVID-19 is spreading, but detained people say it’s been tough to get a booster shot to protect themselves.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

Cambodians Warned About Possible Deportations

Immigrant rights advocates are warning Cambodian communities in California about deportations in the coming weeks. During the pandemic, deportations were paused, but some advocates warn they're starting back up again.

Reporter: Josie Huang, KPCC