San Franciscan Serves Up 800-Plus Pancakes to Bring Joy to His Neighborhood

"It felt really good," he said, later. "It's hard to explain. I like being at the center of the action, but I don't really like being the center of attention."

So Kimball spread joy through his pancakes, while everyone around him ate, simmering delightedly in a bubbling batter of goodwill.

And no, it wasn't precisely social media that brought people in, though his tweets later garnered many views. Initially, Kimball spread the word through off-kilter flyers posted up around the neighborhood, one of which claimed his wife thinks he's gotten "weird" since he's spent so much time inside.

The flyers caught neighbors' eye. Allan Horrocks used to run a nearby record store and remembered Kimball from this creme brulee cart days. When he saw the flyers he came running, "I was like, yeah, I gotta definitely go to that. And the pancakes are delicious!"

Kimball said while that the alleged quote from his wife was a bit of a stretch, it certainly hits on the point of serving up flapjacks to his neighbors — social connection, in a time when we've all gotten a little weird.

"The interesting thing about the first pancake thing is I got to talk to a lot of people, and I will tell you everyone's social skills are not tip-top," Kimball said. "We have been inside a long time and we are not as charming as we used to be. But it's fun to see people get out there and just take some shots in the dark. And you know, it worked."

Kimball's neighbor, Aditya Koolwal was there Saturday morning eating pancakes with this two kids. According to him any preliminary awkwardness was worth the chance to get out and meet some new people. "That's why you live in a city, to do stuff like this," he said. "When things are dead it doesn't really feel like you're getting the value out of being in a city."

For his second go-round, Kimball also had help: some of his old employees and his in-laws pitched in at three griddles. His mother-in-law Candice Evans, visiting for the week from Delaware was amused by the whole situation and said, "Curtis always makes it interesting."

Kimball's wife kindly took care of their two kids, a one-year-old and a four-year-old and made deliveries of bowls of fresh batter from inside the house to the curbside griddles.