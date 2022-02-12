Tackling Reparations | This Week in California News

San Francisco and Statewide African American Reparations

California is the first state in the nation to create a task force to investigate the possibility of some form of compensation for Black residents, in recognition of historical and ongoing discrimination. In the Bay Area, the city of San Francisco has also taken up the matter with its own commission. Both groups have been meeting since last year and are beginning the process of researching how African Americans have been harmed by racist policies and what could be done to make amends.

Guest:

Eric McDonnell, SF African American Reparations Advisory Committee chair

Otis R. Taylor Jr., KQED supervising senior editor of race and equity

Lakshmi Sarah, KQED digital producer/reporter

This Week in California News and Politics

This week, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed pandemic relief legislation to assist small businesses and also extended COVID-19 paid sick leave. Meanwhile, the state announced that it is lifting indoor mask mandates on Feb. 16 as test-positivity rates continue to fall. We also chew on other news of the week, including a lawsuit filed against Tesla for an alleged hostile and racist workplace and the latest fundraising numbers in a local school board election that's drawn national attention.

Guests:

Guy Marzorati, KQED politics and government reporter

Rachael Myrow, KQED Silicon Valley News Desk senior editor

Something Beautiful: Iacopi Farms Super Bloom

It's super bloom season — when fields of flowers explode into color at roughly the same time after winter rains. For this week's Something Beautiful, we go to Iacopi Farms in Half Moon Bay.