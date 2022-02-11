San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott talks with Scott and Marisa about his childhood in Birmingham, Alabama, witnessing the buildup to the 1992 Los Angeles uprising while serving in the LAPD, how he'd grade his work after five years at the helm of SFPD and his decision to pull out of an agreement that allows District Attorney Chesa Boudin's office to investigate officer shootings and other serious uses of force.
Political Breakdown
SFPD Chief Bill Scott Talks Birmingham Childhood and Rift with Chesa Boudin
28 min
San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott talking with hosts Scott Shafer and Marisa Lagos on Political Breakdown. (Guy Marzorati/KQED)
